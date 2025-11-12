Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,913 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 74.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KGI Securities cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $566,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,492.54. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 111,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,342. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

