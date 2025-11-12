Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,961.32. This trade represents a 53.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $109.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

