Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 33,745 Shares of Banco De Chile $BCH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,745 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco De Chile were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco De Chile by 53.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 75,924 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 437,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 223,565 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 64,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco De Chile by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after buying an additional 65,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCH opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Banco De Chile has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Banco De Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Banco De Chile had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 32.87%.The company had revenue of $675.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Banco De Chile from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco De Chile from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco De Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

