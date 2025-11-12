Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 621,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 613,528 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 74,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 17,127 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 37.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,388,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 376,371 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VIPS opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

