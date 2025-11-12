Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $568.00 at HC Wainwright

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $500.00 to $568.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MDGL. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.08.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $541.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of -1.04. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $544.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $287.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William John Sibold sold 7,616 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $3,047,770.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 109,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,920,955.54. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Shannon T. Kelley sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.81, for a total value of $479,624.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,921.13. This trade represents a 12.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 165,683 shares of company stock valued at $61,921,142 and sold 42,774 shares valued at $18,450,408. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $392,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 36,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 53,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.