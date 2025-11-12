Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PSKY. Argus began coverage on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

PSKY opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Paramount Skydance has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

