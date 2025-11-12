Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by CJS Securities

CJS Securities cut shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Legacy Housing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Legacy Housing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $485.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.53 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at $698,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 117,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 686,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

