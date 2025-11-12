Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ: TCMD):
- 11/5/2025 – Tactile Systems Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/4/2025 – Tactile Systems Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $23.50 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2025 – Tactile Systems Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.
- 11/1/2025 – Tactile Systems Technology was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/8/2025 – Tactile Systems Technology had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 10/3/2025 – Tactile Systems Technology is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock.
- 9/27/2025 – Tactile Systems Technology had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
