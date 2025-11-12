24,554 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $29,684,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 89.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 88,946 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 19.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 501,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $7,279,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 501,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,157.64. This trade represents a 44.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSCR stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W lowered Oscar Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.57.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

