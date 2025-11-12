Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $846,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $203,817.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,666,448.44. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $498,389.76. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 158,874 shares in the company, valued at $12,862,439.04. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 35,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,131 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Ambarella from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AMBA opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 2.14.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

