Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR $ONC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,061,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at $7,150,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,951,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $4,377,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,491,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeOne Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ONC. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on BeOne Medicines from $348.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on BeOne Medicines from $374.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $399.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BeOne Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeOne Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.33.

BeOne Medicines Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of BeOne Medicines stock opened at $343.65 on Wednesday. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $170.99 and a twelve month high of $355.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeOne Medicines

In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.40, for a total value of $3,739,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 27,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.71, for a total value of $9,055,715.13. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,203 shares of company stock valued at $30,923,233. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeOne Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BeOne Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeOne Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.