Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,668,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,893 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of HST stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
