Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,668,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,893 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.