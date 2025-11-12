Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 3,601 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,542,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $6,218,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 496,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 171,116 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth about $5,635,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 154,038 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of OMCL opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Omnicell news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $129,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 110,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,212.25. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMCL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

