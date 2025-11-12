Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,526 Shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after acquiring an additional 69,612 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter worth $3,536,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the second quarter worth $747,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 159.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 787,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

SBS stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

