Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Skeena Resources Limited $SKE

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,815 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the first quarter worth $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, October 10th. Desjardins upgraded Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities began coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKE opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

