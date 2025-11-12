Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,895 Shares of Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Burney Co. raised its position in Sealed Air by 4.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 7.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

