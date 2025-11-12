Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,390 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,856,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,185,000 after purchasing an additional 248,273 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 6.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,741,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,897,000 after acquiring an additional 173,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flowserve by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,332,000 after acquiring an additional 75,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $111,598,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,954,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,451,000 after acquiring an additional 122,161 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In other news, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $3,337,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,640.56. This trade represents a 47.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Claire Hudson sold 10,667 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $746,796.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,589 shares in the company, valued at $461,295.89. This trade represents a 61.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Flowserve from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10. Flowserve Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

