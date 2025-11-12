Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,627 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 975.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ALV stock opened at $122.95 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.40.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. Autoliv had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 7.09%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $134.00 target price on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Autoliv from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.