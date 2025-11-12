Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 115.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Paylocity by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Guggenheim raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $245.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

