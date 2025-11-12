Bank of Montreal Can Sells 66,232 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 80,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 65,767 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,400,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 288,638 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7,526,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 225,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 225,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONV stock opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

