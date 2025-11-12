Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $51.71 Million Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 661,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $51,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 28.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 40,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $3,419,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 420,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,888,000.85. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $4,154,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,096,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,123,889.01. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,035 shares of company stock valued at $20,463,889. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.94 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $707.32 million during the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 46.02%. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

