Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 15,830 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $78.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0006 per share. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

