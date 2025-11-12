Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,229 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aercap were worth $49,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,620 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aercap in the first quarter worth $116,325,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Aercap by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,006,000 after purchasing an additional 864,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aercap by 43.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,843,000 after purchasing an additional 699,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aercap in the 1st quarter worth $54,951,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Stock Performance

AER stock opened at $136.22 on Wednesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $138.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aercap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

