HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2029 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRMY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $32.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $40.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 24.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4,185.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

