Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cargojet Q4 Earnings

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins set a C$149.00 target price on Cargojet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.15.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$68.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$94.11. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$65.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$138.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.