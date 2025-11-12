Q4 Earnings Forecast for Trisura Group Issued By Desjardins

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cormark boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.71.

Shares of TSU opened at C$39.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.27. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$30.77 and a 12 month high of C$44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.14.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

