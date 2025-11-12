Analysts Issue Forecasts for PCOR Q4 Earnings

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Procore Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procore Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.26.

Shares of PCOR opened at $78.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $88.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 38,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $542,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,115,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,719,346.72. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,399,750. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $2,122,519. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

