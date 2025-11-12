Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $48,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 7,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Landstar System from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $192.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day moving average is $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

