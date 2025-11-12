Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,094,285 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,289,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $45,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,012,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $15,677,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 305.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,845 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 158.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,686,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,179 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 52,676 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 960,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Stock Down 2.4%
NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.
American Airlines Group Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
