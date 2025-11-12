HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,149,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $47,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 109.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,986,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,857 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HF Sinclair by 1,633.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HF Sinclair by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,185,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,093 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 207.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,774,000 after buying an additional 1,329,408 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.53 and a beta of 0.99. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

