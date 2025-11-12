Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 32,869 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,312,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BOX were worth $44,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of BOX by 643.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 136,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 117,771 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of BOX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in BOX by 7,130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOX. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,931. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,937,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,363,954.30. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 100,724 shares of company stock worth $3,309,293 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

