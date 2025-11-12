First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,654,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 328.9% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,281 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $11,546,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,082,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,162,032.04. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Baird R W cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

