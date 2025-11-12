Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $46,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 26,340.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after buying an additional 1,480,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 494.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,175,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 977,411 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 626,077 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $32,788,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,430,000 after purchasing an additional 376,932 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Five Below from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $150.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $168.98.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,309.78. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

