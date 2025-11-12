Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,957 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

