Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 52,875 Shares of OneStream, Inc. $OS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,875 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneStream were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneStream by 136.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,937,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,719 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of OneStream by 2,206.9% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,956,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,089,000 after buying an additional 2,828,209 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,910,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneStream by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,378,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of OneStream by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,482,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,647,000 after acquiring an additional 635,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get OneStream alerts:

OneStream Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:OS opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. OneStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Activity

OneStream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.16 million. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $170,185.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,336.49. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,985. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of OneStream from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on OneStream from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OneStream in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.81.

View Our Latest Report on OS

OneStream Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.