Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives $23.70 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2025

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. Argus downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Baxter International from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Baxter International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.03%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

