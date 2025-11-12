Brokerages Set 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) PT at $2.49

Shares of 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.4857.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $1.90 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
EGHT opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.
8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.
