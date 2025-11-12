Brokerages Set 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) PT at $2.49

Shares of 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.4857.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $1.90 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 8X8

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

8X8 Stock Up 0.5%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams & Novak LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 32,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 72.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

EGHT opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.