Bio-Techne Corp $TECH Stock Position Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,118.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $286.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.02 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECH. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens raised Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

