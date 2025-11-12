Aclarion (ACON) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aclarion to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aclarion and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 1 1 0 0 1.50 Aclarion Competitors 614 2475 5103 184 2.58

Aclarion presently has a consensus price target of $11,758.50, suggesting a potential upside of 165,512.68%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.40%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aclarion is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Aclarion has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion’s peers have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aclarion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -11,238.59% -83.63% -76.55% Aclarion Competitors -785.73% -53.64% -11.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aclarion and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $50,000.00 -$6.99 million -0.01 Aclarion Competitors $9.89 billion $239.88 million 13.75

Aclarion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion. Aclarion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Aclarion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aclarion peers beat Aclarion on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aclarion

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.