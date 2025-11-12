Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$170.42 and last traded at C$170.24. Approximately 233,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 297,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$169.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$165.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$155.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Company Profile

The investment objective of Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the returns of large-capitalization U.S.

