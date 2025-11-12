Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 9,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 22,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04.

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

