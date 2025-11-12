Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.58. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 2,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.
