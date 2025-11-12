iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Trading Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.4588 and last traded at $23.4350. Approximately 462,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 779,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 640.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 37,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32,232 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,492,000.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

