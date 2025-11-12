Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 343.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

