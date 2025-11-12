Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in CAE Inc $CAE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,309,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CAE by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CAE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,592,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,394,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NYSE:CAE opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. CAE Inc has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $806.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.70%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

