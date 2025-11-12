Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,218 Shares of Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Rambus by 1,260.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Rambus by 19,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna set a $100.00 price target on Rambus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Arete Research raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Rambus Stock Down 5.1%

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. Rambus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Meera Rao sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $66,599.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,329.39. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $642,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,459.12. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,227 shares of company stock worth $1,756,070. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

