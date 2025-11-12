Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $611,102,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,282,000. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 889,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,647,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 474,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 930,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 430,011 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $2,083,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,464. This trade represents a 13.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

