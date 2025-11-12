Americana Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. $CQP

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,953,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,061,000 after purchasing an additional 575,788 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 712,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 36,307 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 104,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 47,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE CQP opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.40. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Further Reading

