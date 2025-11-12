Atria Investments Inc Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.66. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.10 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $459,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,341 shares in the company, valued at $805,194.20. The trade was a 36.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

