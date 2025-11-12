5,488 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 34.8%

EFV stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

